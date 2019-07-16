Premier League bound Sheffield United sell out initial ticket allocation for next week's visit to Chesterfield

Sheffield United fans have snapped up the entire initial allocation of tickets for their pre-season visit to the Proact.

The Blades, readying themselves for the new Premier League season, were given 1,800 tickets for the Tuesday 23rd July game.

And it’s expected that they’ll request more tickets before next week.

The two clubs reached an agreement earlier this summer for the Blades Under 23s to play most of their home games at the Proact next season.

Chesterfield last met the Blades in competitive action two years ago, in the final game of the 2016/17 League One season.

Sheffield United celebrated the title that day, while Town were relegated to League Two.

The following season saw the Spireites drop into the National League, while Chris Wilder's United finished second in the Championship last season and will take their place in the top flight next month.

Their last visit to the Proact, for a friendly, came in July 2017 when Town were beaten 2-1.