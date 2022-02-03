The DT reported on Wednesday that the possibility of the 54-year-old coming back to the Spireites was gathering momentum.

But more talks have taken place overnight and an agreement cannot be reached.

The Spireites board made an ambitious move to bring Cook back to the club after seven years away and he was interested in the move but unless a compromise can be struck then it appears the deal has reached a dead-end.

Paul Cook.

As it stands, first-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge again for this Saturday’s home match against Dagenham and Redbridge with James Rowe still suspended over misconduct allegations.

Rowe, who was appointed manager 14 months ago, was suspended last week pending an investigation and that process is ongoing.

Derbyshire Police have neither confirmed or denied that they are investigating the matter.