Picture gallery of Chesterfield fans at the Proact against Solihull Moors and match action shots
There was late heartbreak for Spireites fans at the Proact on Boxing Day after Solihull Moors scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to snatch a point.
Mike Fondop gave the Spireites the lead after just 12 seconds before Jack Mckay doubled the advantage on 17 minutes. James Ball struck just before half-time for the visitors and then Danny Wright headed in a cross deep into injury-time to make it 2-2. Here are Spireites fans pictured at the game and match action shots.
Spireites fans on Boxing Day against Solihull Moors.