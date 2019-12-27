Picture gallery of Chesterfield fans at the Proact against Solihull Moors and match action shots

Mike Fondop gave the Spireites the lead after just 12 seconds before Jack Mckay doubled the advantage on 17 minutes. James Ball struck just before half-time for the visitors and then Danny Wright headed in a cross deep into injury-time to make it 2-2. Here are Spireites fans pictured at the game and match action shots.

