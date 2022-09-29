To mark the recent break for the Nations League, we have picked out just 13 former players who were good enough to represent their country – including one very special World Cup winner.
1. Ched Evans
The controversial striker joined Chesterfield in the 2016/17 season and played 25 times. He has been capped by Wales 13 times, scoring his only goal on his debut against Iceland in May 2008.
2. Liam Cooper
The commanding defender played 71 times for Chesterfield before a big money move to Leeds United. Cooper has been capped 11 times for Scotland so far, making his debut in March 2016 against Denmark.
3. Tendayi Darikwa
Tendayi Darikwa played a vital role in helping Chesterfield win the 2013/14 League Two title. On 6 May 2015, Darikwa won four awards at the Chesterfield end of season awards. On the international stage he was capped 13 times by Zimbabwe.
4. Gordon Banks
No-one needs telling how Gordon Banks’ international career turned out, let’s just say it went well. But fewer people will know that it all began way back in 1953 as a youth player for Chesterfield. He went on to make 23 first team appearances.
