Paul Cook.

Paul Cook was ‘really disappointed’ that Chesterfield did not manage to see out the game against 10-man Salford City.

James Berry gave the Spireites the lead with 20 minutes remaining and then Curtis Tilt was immediately sent off for the visitors after the restart. But the away side pinched a point late on through Kelly N’Mai.

“Realy disappointing,” Cook said after the full-time whistle. “One of things we are trying to improve is the goals against column, I think that was a big thing last year, and twice we have been in the lead at home. Certainly today I feel we should see the game out. It is very much a learning curve, I said to the players this is all new to us, but the lads are doing really well and I am enjoying watching them play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You can see how difficult it is when teams are not really intent on having an open game and that can be frustrating because the game probably lacked clear-cut chances. It was a great goal by James Berry, a fantastic finish, but we have got to see that game out.”

On the late equaliser, Cook continued: "We concede from a corner, why would you put a corner in the goalie’s hands to give them an attack? We were winning, we had an extra man, we are a possession-based team, keep the ball and they can’t score. But they gave eveything, we have got some lads playing well, unfortunately our flair players probably never really joined the party like they did last week, but that is part of the game.”

It was a tight match with not many chances but Chesterfield were the better team overall, while Salford were physical and looking to pounce on any mistakes.

Cook told the DT: "I thought we controlled the game well in the first-half. Salford disrupted it and stopped the game, everyone is allowed to play football how they went. Salford are a good side, they have got some big players for this division. Salford’s lads worked ever so hard to get the point today so I am sure they will think they deserved it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armando Dobra was on the end of some rough challenges in the second-half, something Cook things will happen more and more.

He explained: "Dobs is a top player and he is going to get start getting more attention for that.”

This week brings the end of the transfer window on Friday before a trip to Gillingham on Saturday.

Cook added: "It is a long season, we have played three teams, some good sides, we go to Gillingham next week, we are learning on the job. Where will this season take us year? We all don’t know. We are looking to do some stuff. We probably will do one or two bits and hopefully some lads can go out and play football as well.”