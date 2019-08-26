Parfitt’s goal enough to keep Clay Cross Town top of table

A solitary goal from Josh Parfitt was enough to extend Clay Cross Town’s unbeaten start to the new season in scorching heat at Linby Colliery Welfare.

Parfitt struck as half-time loomed, waiting on the back post for a Josh Scully corner and forcing the ball past two defenders and home goalkeeper Jack Leverton.

The 1-0 win kept the Millers on top of the Central Midlands League’s South Division as they defied temperatures that rose to almost 90 degrees Fahrenheit on the thermometer at Church Lane.

Indeed so hot was it that the players even took a refreshment break midway through the first half on the advice of referee Kevin Tye.

The match almost opened with a spectacular goal from Scully, who spotted Leverton off his line at the kick-off and scraped the bar with an opportunist effort from 50 yards.

Clay Cross went on to control the opening half, producing an inspired spell of extreme pressure at one stage. But the play understandably slowed down in the second period.

Towards the end, Linby sensed the chance to snatch a draw, thanks mainly to their industrious striker Dave Jones, whose piercing runs led to a number of opportunities, including one glorious open goal in added time which was blasted over the bar by substitute Connor Gillan.