Pair of Football League free agents, including a familiar face, linked to Chesterfield moves

John Sheridan could look to the Football League to bolster his midfield options for next season, with a familiar face and a vastly experienced operator linked with moves to Chesterfield.

Sources outside the Proact suggest that former Spireite Danny Gardner and Plymouth man David Fox are among Sheridan's summer targets as he looks to build a promotion bid in the National League.

Gardner made over 100 appearances for Town between January 2014, when he was signed by Paul Cook, and June 2017, when he left to join Sheridan at Oldham Athletic.

The attacking midfielder was part of the Chesterfield side who earned promotion to League One in his first season under Cook.

A serious knee injury last November derailed the 29-year-old's second season with the Latics but he returned to training on the grass this week.

Fox, meanwhile, still has a game left in his season with the Pilgrims, who will hope to avoid the drop from League One on Saturday.

The veteran, who began his career with Manchester United before spells at Blackpool, Norwich, Colchester and Crewe, has made 46 appearances during the 2018/19 campaign - 41 of which have been starts.

He helped Blackpool to promotion to the Championship in the 2006/07 season alongside Chesterfield legend Ian Evatt and added another promotion to his CV with Norwich four years later.

Last summer he and Plymouth went up into League One after finishing runner-up to Portsmouth in League Two.

A pair of League Two clubs are understood to been keen on the 35-year-old's services.

Both Gardner and Fox are free agents at the end of the current season.

Sheridan is yet to confirm which of the Chesterfield players coming to the end of their contracts he will seek to retain and who will be moving on.

