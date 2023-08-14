News you can trust since 1855
Oxford City v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield are back on the road tonight as they visit another newly-promoted side in Oxford City.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 18:53 BST
Oxford City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Oxford City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Oxford City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Oxford City 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

18:48 BSTUpdated 18:52 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes

IN: Palmer, Jacobs, Berry.

OUT: Williams, Banks, Dobra.

We are not sure about the formation yet.

No Dobra in the squad. He might not have been risked on the 3G. A debut for Berry. King back in the squad. Looks very attacking.

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Colclough; Berry, Grigg,

Subs: King, Jones, Oldaker, Banks, Quigley.

18:09 BST

In position

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023, 10:52 BST

Tonight’s National League fixtures

  • AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harriers
  • Bromley v Wealdstone
  • Dagenham & Redbridge v Gateshead
  • Dorking Wanderers v Southend United
  • Eastleigh v Barnet
  • Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town
  • Hartlepool United v Maidenhead United
  • Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town
  • Oxford City v Chesterfield
  • Woking v Rochdale
  • York City v Altrincham
Mon, 14 Aug, 2023, 10:51 BST

3G pitch

Oxford’s City ground has an artificial surface, which was installed in 2018.

The stadium itself was opened in 1993 and has a capacity of 2,000.

Chesterfield trained on Staveley Miners Welfare’s 3G pitch on Monday in preparation for this fixture.

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023, 10:48 BST

Our Spireites predicted line-up

We’ll go for the one change with Palmer replacing the injured Williams.

(4-2-3-1) Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: King, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023, 10:45 BST

Spireites injury news

Defender Tyrone Williams is a doubt for this one after coming off at half-time on Saturday with a hamstring problem. Ash Palmer replaced him and will probably do so again if he is not ready.

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023, 10:44 BST

Oxford City

The Hoops are playing at this level for the first-time ever after winning promotion through the National League South play-offs last season.

So far they have lost 5-2 at Aldershot Town and 1-0 at home to Rochdale.

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023, 10:40 BSTUpdated 10:42 BST

Match officials

Referee: Farai Hallam (Mainly been a referee in National League North/South but has been in charge of a handful of National League fixtures)

Assistant referee: Matt Eva

Assistant referee: Carl Peters

Fourth official: Luke Scott

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023, 10:38 BST

Odds

Oxford City: 7/2

Draw: 21/10

Chesterfield: 8/13

(Sky Bet)

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023, 10:38 BST

Welcome back!

Chesterfield are back on the road this evening away at Oxford City.

COYB!

