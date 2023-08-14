Oxford City v Chesterfield LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Oxford City 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Tonight’s National League fixtures
- AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harriers
- Bromley v Wealdstone
- Dagenham & Redbridge v Gateshead
- Dorking Wanderers v Southend United
- Eastleigh v Barnet
- Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town
- Hartlepool United v Maidenhead United
- Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town
- Oxford City v Chesterfield
- Woking v Rochdale
- York City v Altrincham
3G pitch
Oxford’s City ground has an artificial surface, which was installed in 2018.
The stadium itself was opened in 1993 and has a capacity of 2,000.
Chesterfield trained on Staveley Miners Welfare’s 3G pitch on Monday in preparation for this fixture.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
We’ll go for the one change with Palmer replacing the injured Williams.
(4-2-3-1) Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: King, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Defender Tyrone Williams is a doubt for this one after coming off at half-time on Saturday with a hamstring problem. Ash Palmer replaced him and will probably do so again if he is not ready.
Oxford City
The Hoops are playing at this level for the first-time ever after winning promotion through the National League South play-offs last season.
So far they have lost 5-2 at Aldershot Town and 1-0 at home to Rochdale.
Match officials
Referee: Farai Hallam (Mainly been a referee in National League North/South but has been in charge of a handful of National League fixtures)
Assistant referee: Matt Eva
Assistant referee: Carl Peters
Fourth official: Luke Scott
Odds
Oxford City: 7/2
Draw: 21/10
Chesterfield: 8/13
(Sky Bet)
Welcome back!
Chesterfield are back on the road this evening away at Oxford City.
COYB!