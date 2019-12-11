Could nothing about Yeovil's two goals. Made two smart saves before half-time to stop the visitors being 3-0 up. Ended the night on a stretcher after slipping while kicking the ball.

Our player ratings as Chesterfield lose fourth consecutive home match as Yeovil Town run out winners at the Proact

Chesterfield are now four points from safety in the National League after a 2-1 defeat to Yeovil Town at the Proact on Tuesday night.

Myles Hippolyte and a Rhys Murphy penalty put the visitors two goals ahead after 24 minutes.

The on loan Notts County man rolled his ankle in the opening 10 minutes and was stretchered off.

1. Matt Tootle N/A

The on loan Notts County man rolled his ankle in the opening 10 minutes and was stretchered off.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
The Spireites captain was moved to right-back following Tootle's injury and then played more than half an hour in goal after Coddington's injury. He didn't have much to do between the sticks apart from punch a cross clear.

2. Will Evans 5

The Spireites captain was moved to right-back following Tootle's injury and then played more than half an hour in goal after Coddington's injury. He didn't have much to do between the sticks apart from punch a cross clear.
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
A difficult night for the centre-half. Gave away the penalty for Yeovil's second goal. Jeered by his own fans a number of times during the game.

3. Anthony Gerrard 4

A difficult night for the centre-half. Gave away the penalty for Yeovil's second goal. Jeered by his own fans a number of times during the game.
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Did okay Saturday v Bromley but he seemed off the pace tonight.

4. Haydn Hollis 4

Did okay Saturday v Bromley but he seemed off the pace tonight.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3