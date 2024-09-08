Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season.placeholder image
Our best fans pictures as Chesterfield enjoy a first home League Two win of the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Sep 2024, 12:43 BST
Chesterfield fans enjoyed a first home league win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Grimsby Town.

Spireites had to do it the hard way after Darren Oldaker was sent off with Town leading 2-1 thanks to first half goals from James Berry and Dilan Markanday Charles Vernam pulled one back for Grimsby before battling Spireites saw the game out.

Our photographer Brian Eyre was there to capture these pics of some of the fans looking on. Take a look and see who you know.

Get more reaction to the game, and the latest Spireites news, here.

1. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1

Photo: Brian Eyre

