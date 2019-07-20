Opposition insight: New-look Rotherham United side with 'same old Paul Warne philosophy' visit Chesterfield this afternnon

Today's visitors to the Proact have a new look but the same philosophy, despite last season's relegation.

Rotherham United provide the opposition for Chesterfield this afternoon, in the Spireites' first home friendly of the summer.

Town are unbeaten going into the game, with victories over Matlock and Hallam, and a draw with Staveley.

Rotherham Advertiser writer Paul Davis says there's been big change for the Millers this summer, but the identity of the side won't alter - thanks to the manager.

"A new-look Rotherham United squad with the same old Paul Warne philosophy will arrive at the Proact for a pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon," he said.

"The Millers have said farewell to a dozen players since they were relegated from the Championship last term and six signings have been made.

"But some things never change under Warne and the spirit, work ethic and hard running that have characterised Rotherham since the fitness coach stepped into the hot-seat two and a half seasons ago will be very much in evidence against Chesterfield."

Last season's hope was staying up, in a Championship full of big-spending beasts.

The 2019/20 campaign will be all about getting back into that Championship.

Davis said: "The Millers are looking to repeat their League One promotion of 2017/18 and it will be a surprise if they're not one of the front-runners when the action gets under way for real in a fortnight.

"Gone is the 4-1-4-1 formation that almost secured second-tier survival. Rotherham have stacked their squad with attacking options and have gone with a 4-3-3 line-up since reporting back from their summer break.

"They broke their transfer record to bring in striker Freddie Ladapo from Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City frontman Carlton Morris has also arrived, on a season-long loan, to join Michael Smith, Jamie Proctor, Kyle Vassell and teenager Joshua Kayode - who once had a brief spell at the Proact - in the forward ranks.

"Other newcomers are winger Julien Lamy, midfielders Daniel Barlaser and Shaun MacDonald and right-back Matthew Olosunde.

"Lamy is a 19-year-old French prospect, Barlaser is on a season-long deal from Newcastle United, MacDonald has played in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth while Americam Olosunde spent the last three years at Manchester United.

"It will be interesting to see whether Semi Ajayi, a man wanted by West Bromwich Albion, plays. The centre-half-cum-midfielder was the only player to remain on the bench against Bradford Park Avenue in midweek when news of the Baggies' interest broke.

"Warne has been giving game-time to all of his squad in the Millers' friendly fixtures and a raft of substitutions can be expected again against the Spireites.

"The manager's class of 2019/20 is packed with pace, strength and players more than six feet tall.

"If things go according to plan, it could be a big, big season in more ways than one for Rotherham."