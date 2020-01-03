Opinion: John Pemberton is a perfect fit for what Chesterfield need right now

John Pemberton has got broad shoulders and he is going to need them.

The 55-year-old, named as Chesterfield’s caretaker manager following John Sheridan’s sacking on Thursday, spoke with great enthusiasm, passion, authority and honesty at his first press conference at the Proact on Friday lunchtime.

I get the feeling he is exactly what the Spireites need right now; someone to lift the mood, give everyone a cuddle and instill some confidence.

"It can be a bit doom and gloom and me coming in this morning with a face as long as a horse is not going to work,” he said.

He explained that he had spoken to all of the players individually on his first day to find out how they were feeling and what the problems had been this season.

The former Spireites academy manager made sure he spoke to Jay Sheridan, son of former boss John, “out of respect” to the young defender and his dad.

John Pemberton.

Pemberton revealed that he will be in charge until the takeover of the club goes through, and then it will be up to the new owners to make a decision.

He wants the job on a permanent basis, but understands that will only happen with positive results.

He said: “When I got the call yesterday I was sat there thinking 'it is just a little beast waiting to be kicked this' it needs to be walking, it needs to be sparked somehow, and I am hoping - I am not a magician - I am hoping we can start that now."

The former Crystal Palace defender says he wants to play possession-based football and he won’t be scared to use any of the youngsters as long as they are ready.

The impression I got was that his short spell at Kidderminster earlier this season, which he resigned from claiming the job was not what it was portrayed as, has whet his appetitte and he is ready for this almighty challenge of keeping Town in the National League.

You would not want to get on the wrong side of him either as a player.

Giving an insight into the type of manager he is, Pemberton said: “When I am with the players I like to get involved with it. I know what dressing rooms look like, or should look like, I know the signs and I am not frightened to nip it in the bud and I am not frightened to change it if something is not right. If someone is not doing what they should be doing I will change them, I don't care who it is because to get out of it, everybody has to do their bit."

He repeated that he is going to need some luck if he is to turn it around and Spireites fans will no doubt have their fingers crossed that he is the man to finally get this club going again.

The ex-Sheffield United youth coach said that he had received lots of “fantastic” messages from Town fans and called on them to give him the same support as they did this time last year when he came in as caretaker after boss Martin Allen was sacked.

His player recruitment will be vitally important as will the next two weeks on the training ground when he can really try and get his ideas across.

For now I think it is just about giving the bloke a chance and getting behind him.

Being likeable does not mean he will get results but if the players buy into what he is telling them then The Blues might just survive to fight another day.