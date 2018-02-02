OPINION: Deadline day wasn’t without drama for Derby County

There were a few talking points over the past week at Derby.

First of all after a second successive goalless draw, this time at Millwall there was talk of yet again a refereeing decision costing Derby the win. This time Ikechi Anya was denied a goal on his return to the side by a wrongly called offside decision.

Lewis Cook challenged by Ademola Lookman, then at Charlton on loan.

That said our hosts were denied a penalty earlier in the game and they do say decisions balance themselves out.

Millwall have provided tough opposition to most of the clubs in and around the top six, so although it’s disappointing to only come away with a draw, we aren’t alone.

Prior to the game starting, Anya had been recalled to the squad after it was announced that Johnny Russell was to move to the MLS after agreeing terms with Sporting Kansas City. I’m sure all Derby fans will wish him well.

One goal that he will be remembered for is his beauty against Nottingham Forest a few seasons ago during the 5-0 drubbing.

The transfer window closed on Tuesday night and it wasn’t without the usual drama.

First of all Derby agreed terms with Everton for the loan of Ademola Lookman, however, the player decided to join Red Bull Leipzig instead much to the annoyance of Toffees manager Sam Allardyce.

Gary Rowett did though manage to get Chelsea youngster Kasey Palmer on loan. Palmer tasted promotion last season with Huddersfield and should prove to be a great addition to the squad.

Jason Steele was to be signed as a back up keeper to Scott Carson, but the deal was called off late.

Chris Martin departed for a loan stint with Reading, Mason Bennett also on the move to Notts County to add to the departures of Darren Bent and Jason Shackell earlier in the week.

Brentford visit Pride Park on Saturday and we are now at needing to win a few games with Aston Villa, Cardiff and Bristol City all breathing down our necks for that second automatic promotion place.

The question will be, can the side perform in the second half of the season as well as they did in the first?