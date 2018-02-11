OPINION: Chesterfield need sunshine of seven wins to survive

Postponed games used to be a regular part of the season, before under soil heating and clubs having adequate covers and all that sort of thing.

So were you one of the ones who waited for the referee’s pitch inspection at Morecambe on Saturday?

Had you already set off and got halfway there before Chesterfield’s match was called off or perhaps you had booked a weekend at the seaside?

Anyway, Lynne North has taken this picture of the season — it’s the Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe dressed in a Chesterfield hat and scarf.

Pity he didn’t bring us much sunshine!

If you’ve ever been to Morecambe, there’s a beautiful view across the bay on a summer’s day, but if it’s raining it’s grim and there are virtually no attractions or things to see.

I’ve been to every ground in the north-west bar Morecambe’s Globe Arena and I fancied watching Manchester City or Everton instead, but both were sold out, so a football free weekend beckoned.

Now the Morecambe fixture away will be midweek and will definitely be a relegation six-pointer.

It’s a simple case now that Chesterfield have got to win seven games for league survival and the future of the club as we know it.

It’s fair to say that the players on the pitch now are Jack Lester’s team and he’s got to do it

Morecambe face Forest Green Rovers next week so they can’t both win.

The current side we have are capable of beating or losing to anyone in the division, my only fear is the side might not have time to gel together and are capable of letting in comedy goals, like those witnesed against Crawley and Stevenage

Morecambe’s manager Jim Bentley has been quoted as saying that he tried to sign players in the transfer window, but he doesn’t have the budget to match teams at the top end of the non league who are outbidding him for players’ wages.

If the Shrimpers can’t get any new faces in and we can, then surely we must ultimately be the better side on paper, but we all know football doesn’t go like that.

Accrington Stanley can’t have the biggest budget in this division but they look favourites to go straight up alongside Luton.

Meanwhile Notts County have slipped away from the automatic spots, managing to get beaten at Barnet.

Budget-wise it’s been revealed that getting relegated last season cost the club £500k, conversely Forest Green Rovers have published losses of £2m in 2016 and a similar figure 2017.

However their chairman who owns an energy firm seems happy to take such losses on board.

Well, no one said that football wasn’t an economic madhouse... now what about the next mystery takeover bid for the club?