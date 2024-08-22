This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League Two after the opening days.

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

And the list features a whopping four Spireites after their stunning win at Crewe, with Dilan Markanday rated as Chesterfield’s top player

Who do you think will be the ones to watch this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.