On-loan Oldham Athletic winger Gevaro Nepomuceno reveals the reason why he joined Chesterfield

New Chesterfield winger Gevaro Nepomuceno says manager John Sheridan played a big part in why he decided to join the Spireites and that he gets more enjoyment out of creating goals than scoring them.

The 26-year-old left-sided player has joined Town on loan from League Two Oldham Athletic until January 1.

The Curacao international has started in Chesterfield's last two matches and got the assist for Tom Denton's header against Hartlepool United on Tuesday.

Sheridan had Nepomuceno when he was Oldham boss and revealed that he tried to sign him for Chesterfield during the summer.

When asked why he decided Chesterfield was the right move for him, Nepomuceno said: "What convinced me was the manager, John Sheridan, and I know it is a great club.

"He is a very good manager, he makes every player better and gives every player confidence and I think every player wants confidence.

"It was an easy decision for me to come and work with the manager again.

"I wanted to work with him again and I think for many people if they have the chance to play for Chesterfield they will do it.

"The facilities, the training ground, the stadium, is amazing.

"I am here until January and then we are going to look what the possibilities are and what the club. It is possible that I am going to stay longer."

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan is a 'fighter' who 'never gives in'

'Cheating' Chesterfield players admitted they did not work hard enough in thrashing at Sutton United

Nepomuceno, a Curacao international, can play on the left and right wing and also at left-back if needed.

He is not at full match sharpness yet but feels he is not far away.

When asked what qualities he will bring to Chesterfield, he said: "I can bring a lot of crosses for the team, some assists, some goals, some pace up and down.

"He (Sheridan) says I need to be higher up the pitch and try to deliver crosses so that is what I am trying to do."

The winger created the equaliser for Denton in midweek and setting up his teammates is something he gets a lot of enjoyment from.

"It is strange maybe but most of the players like the goals but I like more the assists than scoring goals," he said.

"I feel like when it has happened I feel like celebrating a goal. For me in my mind I am winger so I need to deliver for the strikers and midfielders."

The pacey wideman said from what he has seen so far there is not too much difference between the Football League and National League and he is looking forward to playing at the Proact for Chesterfield tomorrow for the first time.

"This is what I have been thinking about and I really want to make my home debut with three points," he added.

"I have a lot of confidence in the team and the players in the squad, manager, staff, that we will for sure get out of this situation.

"I have played two games already and trained and I see enough quality to get points but you just need to have a good run and everything will be okay."