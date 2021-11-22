On-form Pilsley Community too good for Dronfield Woodhouse in Hope Valley League

Pilsley eased past Dronfield after a great start.

The three points taking them to fourth in the league table after what had been a shaky start to their new life in the B division of The Hope Valley League.

The visitors last week had provided a shock result by defeating second placed 19th Hole, so even though two weeks previous Pilsley had progressed in The Roden Cup with a 6-0 victory against today's opponents there was a degree of caution about waht to expect.

Any nerves though were settled after just three minutes when an audacious overhead strike from Curtis Sharples flew in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They doubled their advantage on 19 minutes when Steve Rogers converted from close range.

Community would go into half-time three goals after Shane Marriott headed in a long throw.

Dronfield came out for the second half with a purpose and for the opening quarter of an hour pushed Community back – but they could not find the all important goal that would get them back into the game.

Pilsley found the fourth on 65 minutes after Callum Barker’s cheeky backheel over the line.

With seven minutes to go Woodhouse were not to be denied a consolation goal and following a sweet move Adam Flowers ran through on goal to calmly finish past home keeper Darren Shaw.