Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield travel to Oldham Athletic today aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 1:31 pm
Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites top the table after four wins and two draws from the first six games of the season.

The Latics, meanwhile, managed by John Sheridan, have had a mixed start with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Boundary Park and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the match.

Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Oldham Athletic 0 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Quigley opens scoring after just 34 seconds- his first goal of season; King makes it 0-2
  • No Tshimanga in squad
  • Two changes as Clarke and Miller replace the injured Dobra and Asante; Akinola on bench
  • Spireites top of league and unbeaten in six; Oldham 16th
Oldham chance

Fondop was flying in at the back post as he tried to get on the end of a cross with his head. There was a slight nudge from Horton which put him off, thankfully.

0-2 after 15 minutes.

Booking

Tollitt is booked for a foul on Clarke as the midfielder broke forward over halfway.

Oldaker

Blasts wide from about 20 yards on his left boot after a nice short corner routine between King and Mandeville.

GOOOOAAALLL!! 0-2

KING!!!

Chesterfield double their lead after just seven minutes. King sweeps home from inside the area on his left peg. His second goal of the season.

What a start!

Ollie Banks

Is getting booed by the home fans from his previous time at the club.

Good play

Nice play by Town before King cuts inside on his left and bends a shot past the post.

GOOOOAAALLL!!! 0-1 - 34 seconds!!!

QUIGLEY!!!

What a start for Chesterfield. Quigley pounces on a heavy touch by home goalkeeper Norman and slots in for his first goal of the season.

Just 34 seconds on the clock.

And we’re off!

Chesterfield are wearing all green today, Oldham have blue shirts, white shorts and blue socks.

Here we go!

Here come the teams!

Wonderful atmosphere here at Boundark Park.

Quite sad that this is a non-league fixture.

Good following as always

