Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield LIVE: Double signing for Latics; who the referee is; betting odds and build-up
Chesterfield travel to Oldham Athletic today aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
The Spireites top the table after four wins and two draws from the first six games of the season.
The Latics, meanwhile, managed by John Sheridan, have had a mixed start with two wins, two draws and two defeats.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Boundary Park and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the match.
Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 02 September, 2022, 18:41
- Latest score: Oldham Athletic 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites top of league and unbeaten in six; Oldham 16th
Cook and Sheridan
Have of course both won league titles at Chesterfield.
Sheridan’s Spireites side won League Two in 2011, while Cook’s won the same division in 2014.
They will be rivals on the touchline today.
Previous meetings
Chesterfield don’t have the best record against Oldham over the years:
Won: 21
Drawn: 17
Lost: 32
The Blues have not beaten Oldham in the league for nearly 16 years - since a 2-1 victory in League One in December 2006. However, they have had the better of them in the JPT since then.
The two teams last faced each other in February 2017, which was a League One fixture, the Latics winning 1-0 in Derbyshire. Town’s line-up that day was: Fulton, Anderson, El Fitouri, Jones, Evatt, Donohue, Grimshaw, Nolan, Gardner, Evans, Faupala.
Double signing for Oldham
The Latics have signed two young defenders on loan.
Charlie Wellens, 19, son of former midfielder Richie, has joined on loan from Manchester United until January.
And centre-back David Okagbue, 17, arrives on loan from Stoke City for a month.
Betting odds
Oldham: 23/10
Draw: 12/5
Chesterfield: 1/1
(Sky Bet)
Today’s officials
Referee: Lewis Smith (he was in charge of the 3-2 home defeat to Solihull Moors last season when Jak McCourt was sent off. He also took charge of the 1-1 draw at Notts County and the 2-1 win at the Technique against Boreham Wood).
Assistant referee: Matthew Sowerby
Assistant referee: Danny Guest
Fourth official: Shaun Taylor
Form guide
Chesterfield: WWDWW
Oldham: WLLWD
Predicted line-up
