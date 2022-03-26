Chesterfield will be without the suspended Jim Kellermann today.

The midfielder collected his tenth yellow card of the season against Altrincham in midweek, triggering a two-match ban.

His suspension starts this weekend against the Magpies and he will also miss next Saturday’s home game against Grimsby Town.

The Spireites did not bring in any new additions before Thursday’s transfer deadline which means they head to Nottingham with a stretched squad.

With Kellermann suspended, it will probably mean that Curtis Weston comes into midfield to replace him.

Fraser Kerr is likely to come back onto the bench after being the only fit outfield player left out of the matchday 16 against Alty.

Tom Denton and Jak McCourt are thought to be the closest out of all the injured players to returning but they are still a couple of weeks away.

George Carline, Luke Croll, Haydn Hollis, Manny Oyeleke, Jack Clarke, Kabongo Tshimanga, Danny Rowe and Nathan Tyson all remain out.

Notts County have injuries to defenders Richard Brindley and Kyle Cameron and so they brought in Sam Graham on loan from Rochdale for a third spell at the club.