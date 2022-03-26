Notts County v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted Spireites line-up and build-up to big National League clash
A depleted Chesterfield side head to Notts County in a crunch clash in the National League today (3pm KO).
The Spireites, who were defeated 1-0 at Altrincham in midweek, are second in the table, six points ahead of today’s opponents.
Notts go into this one having secured impressive back-to-back wins against Dagenham and Redbridge and Boreham Wood.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Meadow Lane and will bring you everything you need to know.
Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 25 March, 2022, 17:20
- Latest score: Notts County 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 2nd; Notts 6th
It could prove costly
Spireites chief executive explains why they did not sign anyone before transfer deadline
Spireites chief executive John Croot has explained why they were unable to bring in any new additions before the transfer deadline.
Today’s officials
Today’s referee is Lewis Smith, who was the man in charge when Chesterfield lost 3-2 at home to Solihull Moors last month. Smith deservedly got heavily criticised after missing an horrendous tackle on Jak McCourt, who is still out injured.
Assistant referee: Williams Davis
Assistant referee: Paul Tomes
Fourth official: Aaron Bannister
County’s home form
P17
W11
L2
D4
PTS 37
(Third best home record in National League)
Form guide - last five
Notts: DDLWW
Chesterfield: WDDWL
Match odds
Notts County: 11/10
Draw: 9/4
Chesterfield: 11/5
(Sky Bet)
Our predicted line-up
Chesterfield predicted line-up (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante.
Subs: Kerr, Williams, Gunning, Rowley, Quigley.
Injury news
Chesterfield will be without the suspended Jim Kellermann today.
The midfielder collected his tenth yellow card of the season against Altrincham in midweek, triggering a two-match ban.
His suspension starts this weekend against the Magpies and he will also miss next Saturday’s home game against Grimsby Town.
The Spireites did not bring in any new additions before Thursday’s transfer deadline which means they head to Nottingham with a stretched squad.
With Kellermann suspended, it will probably mean that Curtis Weston comes into midfield to replace him.
Fraser Kerr is likely to come back onto the bench after being the only fit outfield player left out of the matchday 16 against Alty.
Tom Denton and Jak McCourt are thought to be the closest out of all the injured players to returning but they are still a couple of weeks away.
George Carline, Luke Croll, Haydn Hollis, Manny Oyeleke, Jack Clarke, Kabongo Tshimanga, Danny Rowe and Nathan Tyson all remain out.
Notts County have injuries to defenders Richard Brindley and Kyle Cameron and so they brought in Sam Graham on loan from Rochdale for a third spell at the club.
They also added experienced former Premier League midfielder, Harry Arter, 32, to their ranks last week. He joins on loan from rivals Nottingham Forest until May.
Fighting talk
Liam Mandeville believes he is playing with more 'freedom' following James Rowe's departure
Liam Mandeville believes Chesterfield will come ‘strong’ at ‘just the right time’ as the season draws to an end.
‘Day to remember'
'Day to remember' - Spireites chief executive reveals his reaction to surprise £1m investment by brothers
Chief executive John Croot says it was a ‘day to remember’ when he was told two Chesterfield brothers wanted to invest £1m in the Spireites.
In case you missed it
Two brothers invest £1m into Chesterfield Football Club in exciting development for Spireites
Two Chesterfield brothers have invested £1m into the Spireites.