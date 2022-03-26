Notts County v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates as National League rivals clash
A depleted Chesterfield side head to Notts County in a crunch clash in the National League today (3pm KO).
The Spireites, who were defeated 1-0 at Altrincham in midweek, are second in the table, six points ahead of today’s opponents.
Notts go into this one having secured impressive back-to-back wins against Dagenham and Redbridge and Boreham Wood.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Meadow Lane and will bring you everything you need to know.
Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 14:48
- Latest score: Notts County 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Three changes for Chesterfield: IN: Miller, Weston, Whelan; OUT: Kellermann, Rowley, Quigley
- (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Gunning, Williams, McCourt, Rowley, Quigley.
- Spireites 2nd; Notts 6th
Thriller
This fixture in the play-offs last season was an absolute thriller and one of the best games I have reported on despite Chesterfield being on the wrong end of the scoreline.
The sun is out again and the atmosphere has just gone up a notch.
We could be in for another cracker.
One to watch
Kyle Wootton is Notts’ top scorer with 15 goals this season. Chesterfield kept him quiet in the reverse fixture earlier this month and they will have to do the same again today.
Tight the top
County are six points behind Town and they have a game in hand. A win for the hosts today and they will be right on the tails of the Blues.
Are unbeaten in their last five home games in the league. Their last loss on home soil in the National League was against Grimsby on February 5.
Superb following
As many as 2,700 Spireites fans will be inside Meadow Lane this afternoon. Incredible.
How Notts will line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Three changes for Chesterfield today.
IN: Miller, Weston, Whelan.
OUT: Kellermann, Rowley, Quigley.
McCourt makes a surprise return to the bench after his injury.
(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante.
Subs: Gunning, Williams, McCourt, Rowley, Quigley.
Team news coming up shortly
Fraser Kerr, Tom Denton and Nathan Tyson are all out early doing some running so doesn’t look like any of those three will be involved today.
Great day for it
It could prove costly
