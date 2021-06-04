LiveNotts County v Chesterfield LIVE: Build-up to kick-off in National League play-off encounter
Chesterfield head to Notts County today (4pm KO) to decide who progresses to the semi-finals of the National League play-offs.
The Magpies finished one place and one point above the Spireites so they have home advantage in this one-off tie.
The match will go to extra-time and penalties if it finishes in a stalemate.
The winner of this clash will play Torquay United away next weekend.
Liam Norcliffe is at Meadow Lane and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Notts County v Chesterfield (4pm KO)
- Play-off elimination round at Meadow Lane
- Spireites finished 6th, Notts 5th
- Winner travels to Torquay United in semi-finals next weekend
Extra time and penalties
Are on the table today if the match is level after 90 minutes.
A fourth sub can be used if we have extra-time.
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: WWDWW
Notts: WDWWL
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
Morning all,
How we feeling? Nervous? Excited? Tense?
I’m optimistic about today, I think if Chesterfield perform as we know they can then I think they can progress to the semi-finals. They will need a bit of luck and probably one or two refereeing decisions to go in their favour as well.
Both teams are in form so I am expecting a tight game. I think it will be won by a one-goal margin and I would not be surprised if we see extra-time and even penalties.
The Spireites will need to quieten the home crowd who will no doubt try and be the 12th man. However, an early Chesterfield goal could see the reverse of that happen and there could be a few moans and groans from the stands.
I’m expecting James Rowe to go with the same line-up as last Saturday but that will depend on whether Danny Rowe makes it or not. If he doesn’t then it will probably be Nathan Tyson who comes in for him.
Chesterfield won here 1-0 back in February and I am going for the same again.
Bring it on!
Spireites injury news
Danny Rowe had to come off against Halifax last Saturday due to a sickness bug. At yesterday’s pre-match presser boss James Rowe said he was ‘fine’ now but didn’t elaborate too much.
Tom Whelan also had the same problem so we shall see if he makes the squad.
If Rowe doesn’t start then last week’s winner Nathan Tyson should get the nod against his former side.
We will have the official team news at about 3pm so check back later.
Notts defender Connell Rawlinson:
“We have done our homework on them, we know what they (Chesterfield) are about.
“They can mix it up, they can go long, they can go short, they like a high intensity pressing game which might fall into our hands because if we can beat that press and get through the lines quickly which we have been doing in previous games then it will go into our hands.
“They are a big, physical side and they have got some good players. They would not be where they are if they weren’t a good team.
“We will have spells and they will have spells and it is about how you manage them.
“When we are on top we have got to capitalise and when they are on top we have got to defend well and be patient and be disciplined.
“It will be a hot day and on our pitch if we can get the ball down and move it quickly hopefully we can tire them out.”
More thoughts from Burchnall
Notts County boss Ian Burchnall believes having home advantage against Chesterfield in the play-offs will give them the ‘best opportunity’ to progress.
And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield play Notts County at Meadow Lane in the play-off elimination round.
Kick-off is 4pm and our man Liam Norcliffe will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
COYB!