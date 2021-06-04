“We have done our homework on them, we know what they (Chesterfield) are about.

“They can mix it up, they can go long, they can go short, they like a high intensity pressing game which might fall into our hands because if we can beat that press and get through the lines quickly which we have been doing in previous games then it will go into our hands.

“They are a big, physical side and they have got some good players. They would not be where they are if they weren’t a good team.

“We will have spells and they will have spells and it is about how you manage them.

“When we are on top we have got to capitalise and when they are on top we have got to defend well and be patient and be disciplined.