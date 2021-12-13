The Magpies visit the Technique Stadium on Tuesday, December 21 (7.30pm KO) in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Notts are currently in sixth position in the National League table, four points behind the Spireites, but they have played a game more.

If they are to close the gap on the Blues they will have to do it without midfield star Rodrigues who has been handed a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards across the campaign.

Rodrigues is County’s second top goalscorer with eight goals.

He was booked just before half-time in the Magpies’ 4-1 win against Southend United on Saturday.

Tuesday’s clash is a repeat of last season’s thrilling play-off eliminator which Ian Burchnall’s men edged 3-2 at Meadow Lane.

"It will be a big loss but we have to cope with one or two players being out,” Burchnall said.

"For me, the way we play is collective. Ruben is a great player, he offers a lot.

"But we are going to have to adapt and change and we will give them (Chesterfield) a different problem in a different way.”

Burchnall believes his side should have more points on the board based on their performances.

"I think it is going to be a really tight league this year, there are so many strong teams and not many are dropping points,” he added.