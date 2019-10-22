Nottingham Forest face stiff competition for Dwight Gayle, while former Derby boss Gary Rowett is set to join Millwall -- plus the rest of Tuesday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets from clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country.

Nottingham Forest are likely to face competition for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle becayse they are among a clutch of Championship clubs interested in signing him. (The Athletic)

Millwall are expected to name former Birmingham, Derby and Stoke boss Gary Rowett as their new manager within the next 24 hours. (News Shopper)

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are among the shock names interested in West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson. Tottenham and Crystal Palace are also admirers. (The Athletic via Sports Mole)

Leeds United are keeping tabs on the highly-rated Ferguson too, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Former England striker Darren Bent has issued a stern warning to Marcelo Bielsa: play Eddie Nketiah or Arsenal will recall him from his loan spell in January. (Football Insider)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has refused to rule out a move for Nketiah, should his circumstances change at Elland Road. (Bristol Live)

Middlesbrough are rivalling Everton for Grimsby Town’s 17-year-old prospect Joe Hope. He has been on the bench in the League Cup and the Leasing.com Trophy this term. (The Sun)

Fenerbahce coach Volkan Demirel has been given the green light to launch a January bid for Huddersfield Town right-back Florent Hadergjonaj. (Asist Analiz)

Sunderland decided against making an approach for Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook because the Latics wanted £1 million in compensation. (The Sun)

Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has claimed his future at the KCOM Stadium is out of his hands with his contract set to expire in the summer amid interest from the Premier League. (Hull Live)