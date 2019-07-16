Norwich City striker scores in second Chesterfield trial appearance at Matlock Town

Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou got on the scoresheet as Chesterfield came from behind to beat Matlock Town.

A youthful Spireites side, featuring Spyrou and three other trialists, finished 2-1 winners in Town's third pre-season friendly of the summer.

The game came 24 hours after a 2-1 win at Hallam, when the first team were all involved.

Tonight, Sam Wedgbury and Lee Shaw were the only senior professionals to take part.

The Gladiators went ahead early on, Pieteu Crouz hitting the net after Chesterfield had cleared the initial danger.

But back came the National League outfit, levelling on 14 minutes when Spyrou got on the end of a Jay Sheridan corner.

And eight minutes before the break another trialist made it 2-1 to Chesterfield, former Sheffield United right-back Jake Bennett taking Jack McKay's lay-off and finishing well.

Trialist keeper Dan Wallis made a number of decent stops to keep the Spireites ahead and Crouz was denied a second by the crossbar.

Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday, at home to Rotherham United, when a strong side is expected to run out at the Proact.