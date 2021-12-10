Staveley's Tomas Poole in action earlier in the season. The club are under new management following Brett Marshall's departure.

Froggatt and Lindley were both members’ of Marshall’s playing squad before he opted to step down from the role after six years in charge last month, Lindley being the team captain.

Now he and Froggatt, who has coaching experience with Belper Town, Handsworth and AFC Mansfield under his belt, have been handed the responsibility of overseeing the rest of Staveley’s season at the very least.

And for Froggatt, it was a chance that came out of the blue.

He said: “We were all gutted when Brett announced to us he was leaving. We sat down in the clubhouse to discuss things and that was when the chairman Terry Damms asked Pat and I if we’d take the reins.

"I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Brett and the chairman so I was only too happy to help out.

"Terry has put no pressure on us at all. It’s going to be about seeing what we can do with the players we’ve got and continuing to produce good young players and give them game time in order to help them develop.

"There’s no budget to work with, we’ll work closely with the reserves manager to nurture and progress the youngsters as there is some good talent there.

"We’ll see how things go and take a look at the end of the season as to what happens next. If I take a challenge on I don’t want it to be short-term so if all goes well, we can take it from there.”

At 40-years-old, Froggatt says he still harbours playing ambitions but feels he will inevitably be likely to take on more of a role on the sidelines with Lindley being more of an on-field mouthpiece once he returns from an injury picked up recently.

He said: “Obviously I bring with me quite a bit of coaching experience so I know what it’s like and it isn’t easy at all – it’s more than just picking a team, formation and so on, it can take over your life sometimes.

"But I’ve told Pat to enjoy it and embrace it and not let it get him down. We aren’t under any pressure and that in turn will help us be able to build a team we see fit and get some stablity, which is important to maintain when a manager who has left has been there such a long time.

"My experience will help but Pat’s been very enthusiastic with what he’s done so far and is committed to the cause.

“As for playing time, Pat is injured at the moment which will give us a chance to work on a few things.

"Obviously given my age my time left as a player is a lot less but if I feel I can contribute then I will.”

Froggatt says he also hopes plenty of fans will continue to get behind the club and enjoy the facilities at Inkersall Road which are continuing to be upgraded under chairman Terry Damms’ guidance.

Froggatt said: “We’d love to keep a positive vibe down there and have people get behind some talented young players.