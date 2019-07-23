New signing gets a start up front for Chesterfield against strong Sheffield United side

New Chesterfield striker Anthony Spyrou starts up front for tonight's friendly with Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old Norwich City striker, who secured a season-long loan deal at the Proact earlier today, partners Scott Boden in attack.

That means Liam Mandeville drops back into midfield alongside Laurence Maguire and Robbie Weir, with Joe Rowley on the bench.

John Sheridan is giving Luke Coddington a start in goal.

For the Blades, Phil Jagielka starts in the centre of defence and skipper Billy Sharp will partner Callum Robinson up front.

But there's no sign of new signings Ravel Morrison or Lys Mousset.

A crowd of well over 6,000 is expected at the Proact this evening.

Chesterfield: Coddington, Gerrard, Evans, Hollis, Yarney, Buchanan, Weir, Maguire, Mandeville, Boden, Spyrou. Subs: Jalal, Rowley, Weston, Smith, Wedgbury, McKay, Wakefield, Sharman, Sheridan.

Sheffield United: Dewhurst, Basham, Jagielka, Bryan, K. Freeman, Stevens, Slater, L. Freeman, Lundstrum, Robinson, Sharp. Subs: Baldock, Fleck, O'Connell, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Stearman, Boyes, Moore, Brunt.