New Premier League funding deal for National League clubs is announced

The National League will receive an additional £5m funding over the next four seasons; with £2m this season ‘in recognition of the extra pressure on clubs due to the pandemic’ with an additional £1m for each of the following three seasons.

The National League said it is ‘totally new funding’ and forms part of an agreement with the Government relating to the three-year renewal of the Premier League’s UK live and non-live broadcast rights.

Chairman of the National League, Jack Pearce, said it was a ‘timely boost’ for clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New funding has been announced for National League clubs.

“The National League board has met to consider the immediate distribution of this additional £2m funding and decided that this should be divided as 50% to Step 1 and 50% to Step 2,” the National League said in a statement.

National League chairman, Jack Pearce, said: “The National League has been in regular discussion with the Premier League and other football organisations to discuss funding throughout the game. This latest announcement is brilliant news for National League clubs for which we, as a competition, are extremely grateful.