Promotion-chasing Chesterfield are currently in the play-offs after a steady start to the season.

New League Two supercomputer final table as Chesterfield, Walsall, Salford City, Swindon Town and the rest fight for promotion

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:30 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 12:42 GMT
Promotion-chasing Spireites dropped two points after conceding in stoppage-time at Tranmere Rovers.

But Paul Cook’s men still remain in a healthy seventh-place, just three points off top spot in a highly congested table.

Leaders Walsall will again be feeling nervous, with a second successive defeat no doubt reminding their fans of last season’s horrific collapse.

Second-placed Swindon Town have also begun to find the going to tough and are also without a win in three games, while Gillingham are dropping fast after going five games without a win.

Notts County look like they are starting to come good after beating Cambridge United to claim a third win in four games.

At the wrong end of the table, both Newport County and Crawley Town picked up wins to keep up the pressure on Shrewsbury Town and Accrington.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by Compare.bet – thinks the season will finish.

87pts (+23)

1. Salford City

87pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+32)

2. Notts County

85pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+18)

3. Swindon Town

79pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+18)

4. Walsall

79pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

