New faces, famous faces and faces in the crowd - last night's friendly between Chesterfield and Sheffield United in pictures
Sheffield United went back down the A61 Dronfield Bypass with a 5-0 victory over Chesterfield last night.
A crowd of 6,270 saw John Sheridan's men, including a new face, well beaten by their Premier League visitors.
David Buchanan on the left flank against United
jpimedia
Laurence Maguire emerging for the first half at the Proact
jpimedia
Mandeville tries to escape Luke Freeman's intentions
jpimedia
New boy Anthony Spyrou taking on Phil Jagielka in his first taste of Proact action
jpimedia
View more