New date for Chesterfield's National League fixture against Maidenhead United
Chesterfield’s postponed away match against Maidenhead United has been rearranged for next year.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 6:01 pm
The game at York Road will now take place on Tuesday, January 18 at 7.45pm.
The fixture had been scheduled for last Saturday but it was called-off due to Covid in the Magpies’ camp.
The Spireites remained top of the table despite not playing over the weekend.
It means Town will have four away matches in the league in January.
Tickets for the original date will be valid for the rearranged clash.