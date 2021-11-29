New date for Chesterfield's National League fixture against Maidenhead United

Chesterfield will now travel to Maidenhead United in January.

The game at York Road will now take place on Tuesday, January 18 at 7.45pm.

The fixture had been scheduled for last Saturday but it was called-off due to Covid in the Magpies’ camp.

The Spireites remained top of the table despite not playing over the weekend.

It means Town will have four away matches in the league in January.