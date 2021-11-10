The 26-year-old scored and put in a man of the match performance on his debut against Southend United in the FA Cup win on Saturday.

It was an impressive display from the centre-back who was announced as a Town player just hours before.

Croll has made more than 100 appearances in League Two and the National League for Exeter City and Dagenham and Redbridge.

Luke Croll, pictured right, has signed for Chesterfield on a free transfer.

“He will bring experience,” Rowe said.

“He is capable technically with the ball so we can play out from the back with him.

“He is mobile as well and his best position is left of a three.

“He played in the centre (against Southend) and he has shown great character really to come into a changing room two days before and show that kind of a performance.

“I thought it was a really, really strong performance from Luke.”

He added: “I have known about him because he played 50-odd times for Dagenham so I have gone up against him before.

“I wanted to make sure that if I was going to bring someone in that they can have an impact immediately and that is what he did and I am really pleased.”