National League transfers round-up as former Liverpool and Leeds United winger gets managerial job

Chesterfield made their first signing ahead of the new campaign in experienced goalkeeper Scott Loach and they have also tied down Liam Mandeville to a new one-year contract.

Here is what else has happened around the National League so far...

Solihull Moors

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Kewell is the new manager of Barnet.

Have appointed former Notts County boss Neal Ardley as their new manager.

The 48-year-old, who has also managed AFC Wimbledon, was sacked by the Magpies in March despite leading them to the National League play-off final in the 2019/20 season and had them positioned in the play-offs once again this season.

“After leaving Notts County I was hoping my next job could be a project that would give me the chance to take a club forward,” Ardley said.

Maidenhead United

Have lost winger Josh Coley to League Two Exeter City.

The 22-year-old scored five goals in 37 appearances last season and joined the Grecians for an undisclosed fee.

"Josh is a good attacking player and someone we've watched consistently throughout the last season," Exeter boss Matt Taylor said.

Barnet

Former Leeds United and Liverpool man Harry Kewell has been appointed as first-team head coach.

Kewell, 42, who won the Champions League as a player with Liverpool, has had previous managerial jobs at Crawley Town, Oldham Athletic and Notts County.

He will be assisted by former Wealdstone manager, Dean Brennan, who has been appointed head of football at the Bees.

“Barnet is a fantastic football club but we need to get the Club back on the right path and get going back in the right direction,” Kewell said.

Wrexham

Captain Shaun Pearson has joined newly relegated Grimsby Town.

The 32-year-old centre-back left Grimsby for Wrexham in 2017 but has now returned to Blundell Park.

Torquay United

Manager Gary Johnson has signed a new contract with this season’s play-off finalists.

The experienced Johnson, 65, led the Gulls to a second-placed finish in the National League and they will play Hartlepool United in the play-off final this Sunday.

Bromley

Have sold defender Liam Vincent to League One Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.