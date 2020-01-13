National League transfer news: FC Halifax Town lose striker but sign another; young Championship defender joins Harrogate; Hartlepool sign Hearts striker

Here's the latest transfer news and speculation from around the National League:
Notts County
Boss Neal Ardley has revealed he was interested in signing Tom Walker from Salford City but the striker has now joined AFC Fylde.
FC Halifax Town
Striker Liam McAlinden has left the club after his short-term deal with The Shaymen came to an end.
He had scored 10 goals in 28 games and has reportedly been attracting interest from Football League clubs.
Meanwhile, Halifax have signed forward Devante Rodney on loan for the rest of the season from League Two Salford City.
Hartlepool United
Have signed Aidan Keena, 21, after the striker was told he could leave Hearts.
Sutton United
Have signed centre-half Coby Rowe from Haringey Borough.
Bromley
Have signed Newport County forward Corey Whitely, 28, on loan.
Harrogate Town
Left-back Owen Gallagher, 20, from Championship Nottingham Forest, has joined Harrogate on a one-month loan deal.
Yeovil Town
Have signed Ted Cann, 19, from Championship West Brom on an initial one-month loan deal.
Ebbsfleet United
Have signed midfielder Adam Mekki on loan until the end of the season from Bromley.
Torquay United
Bradford City defender Jackson Longridge, 24, has joined the club on loan until February.
Stockport County
Defender Tyler Garratt, 23, has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season.
Dover Athletic
Boss Andy Hessenthaler has said Scott Doe won’t play for the club again as the defender is unable to train full-time and is looking at going into part-time football.