National League transfer news: Club denies top scorer is set to be sold; promotion hopefuls could lose key player; ex-Spireite makes loan move permanent

Here’s the latest transfer news from around the National League:

FC Halifax Town

The Shaymen could lose Liam McAlinden, who has 10 goals so far this season, with the forward said to be weighing up his options having come to the end of his short-term deal he signed in August.

He has been linked with moves to League One Ipswich Town and League Two Swindon Town.

Torquay United

The Gulls have denied speculation that top scorer Jamie Reid has been sold to Luton Town.

Torquay United striker Jamie Reid, pictured right, is not being sold to Luton Town, according to manager Gary Johnson.

A fake Twitter account claimed the 25-year-old, who has hit 19 goals, was off to the Championship club.

Solihull Moors

Have signed ex-Spireite Jake Beesley, 23, from League Two Salford City.

The striker, who scored two goals against Chesterfield on New Year’s Day, was on loan at Solihull in the first half of the season.

Bromley

Have signed Wrexham defender Michael Chambers, who only signed for the Welsh club last summer.

Wrexham

Defender Kieran Kennedy has extended his loan from League Two Port Vale until the end of the season.

Winger Ben Tollitt has returned to Blackpool while Mark Harris has gone back to Cardiff City.

Dover Athletic

Boss Andy Hessenthaler says they have received “quite a few” enquiries from clubs wanting to sign their players on loan.

Meanwhile, The Whites have drawn up a list of three strikers they want to try and sign, although Hessenthaler said it likely they will only sign one of them.

Ebbsfleet United

Craley’s Josh Payne will stay on loan at Ebbsfleet until the end of the season.