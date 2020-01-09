National League transfer news: Chesterfield's relegation rival puts top scorer up for sale; ex-Spireites loanee moves on; Notts County sign striker; Barnet flog star for £1m

Here’s the latest transfer news and speculation from around the National League:

AFC Fylde

Striker Danny Rowe, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, has been placed on the transfer list after telling the club he will leave when his current deal expires at the end of the season. The 30-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from League One Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, The Coasters have signed striker Tom Walker, 24, from League Two side Salford City for an undisclosed fee.

Notts County

Have signed striker Kyle Wootton on a permanent deal from Scunthorpe United for around 60,000 after previously being on loan at The Magpies.

Danny Rowe of AFC Fylde has been placed on the transfer list.

Bromley

Have sold Reece Hackett-Fairchild to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee after triggering his release clause. He scored eight goals in 23 appearances for The Ravens this season.

Barnet

Have sold midfielder Jack Taylor, 21, to League One Peterborough United for an initial fee of £500,000, possibly rising to £1m.

While midfielder Andre Boucaud has left the club.

Ebbsfleet United

Have signed ex-Spireites loanee Jermaine McGlashan following his release by League Two Swindon Town.

Boss Kevin Watson wants to add at least four players to his squad.

Hartlepool United

Manager Dave Challinor hopes to sign a new striker before they face Dover Athletic on Saturday.

Torquay United

Exeter City defender Gary Warren has joined the club on a one-month loan deal.

Loan players Lloyd James, Saikou Janneh, Amrit Bansal-McNulty and Ramarni Medford-Smith have returned to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, Frank Vincent and Opi Edwards have returned to Bournemouth and Bristol City respectively to continue their recoveries from injury.