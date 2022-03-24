National League deadline day: Live updates as Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town, Notts County and Stockport County look to bolster squads
National League club’s have until 5pm today to rejig their squad’s ahead of the run-in.
Follow our live feed through the day to find out what Chesterfield FC, FC Halifax Town, their promotion rivals, and the rest of the league are up to.
DEADLINE DAY: Live updates
Another defensive blow for Southend.
Surely defender incoming?
Southend
Are likely to add a defender to the squad today. They have just two fully fit centre-backs right now.
Boss Paul Hurst could be in the hunt for a new right-back. Michee Efete’s picked up an injury against Solihull leaving them Mariners without a recognised replacement for that position.
Manager Pete Wild is expecting deals today.
“We’re working one on, and maybe one out, but we’ll see how the next 24 hours materialises with that.”
Six hours to go
Still rather quiet on the transfer news front around the league, but still plenty of time for club’s to sort their business.
And he’s happy to be back at Eastleigh
Eastleigh have started their business early with this loan extension.
Camp extends Eastleigh loan
AFC Bournemouth defender Brennan Camp has extended his loan spell with Eastleigh until the end of the season.
‘Day to remember'
Chief executive John Croot says it was a ‘day to remember’ when he was told two Chesterfield brothers wanted to invest £1m in the Spireites.
Last night’s big breaking news
Two Chesterfield brothers have invested £1m into the Spireites.
Won’t be able to add to their squad today because they follow different transfer rules. Their deadline has already gone.