National League deadline day: Former Nottingham Forest and Derby County keeper joins Wrexham and Stockport County snap up Morecambe forward
National League club's have until 5pm today to rejig their squad's ahead of the run-in.
Follow our live feed through the day to find out what Chesterfield FC, FC Halifax Town, their promotion rivals, and the rest of the league are up to.
Last updated: Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 14:41
- Today (5pm) is the deadline for National League clubs to add to their squads for this season
- Paul Cook hopeful of bringing in some new faces
- Two brothers announced £1m investment in Spireites at AGM last night
Who the bookies fancy
Here’s the latest National League promotion odds. They might be changing a fair bit after today’s deadline deals are done and dusted.
Stockport County are now ten clear at the top after Chesterfield’s defeat at Altrincham and are heavy favourites to win the league.
The promotion run-in
A reminder of who the National League’s promotion hopefuls still have to play this season.
Stockport County are currently in pole position in the National League with a seven point lead and a games in hand over Chesterfield.
QPR man wanted
QPR defender Kai Woollard-Innocent is on the radar of National League trio Aldershot Town, Boreham Wood and Eastleigh, as well as National League South outfit Woking, according to a report by West London Sport.
Spireites to make double swoop?
Reaction to the move
Stockport’s Director of Football Simon Wilson said: “Courtney is an athletic forward player who has strong pedigree in the National League from his time at Yeovil and Bromley. He will add excellent competition and depth to the squad, as we now approach the final run in.’
Stockport
Courtney Duffus joins on loan from League One Morecambe, having signed for the Shrimpers last summer following previous spells in the National League with Yeovil and Bromley.
A first bit of business for the league leaders
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is a happy man as well
He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lee to the Club. It was important with the unfortunate injury to Rob Lainton that we brought another experienced goalkeeper in.
“He’s a keeper Lee Butler and I have known well over the years and he’ll be a strong addition to the squad going forward.”
Lee Camp is excited for the challenge ahead at Wrexham
He told the club’s website: “It’s exciting. Since finishing at the end of last season, there have been opportunities to get back in but nothing that has taken my fancy.
“You can get to a stage in your career where you just sort of plod along but I’ve never been that person. I’ve always wanted to be involved in stuff, add value and contribute, and be a part of something.
Have just made a cracking loan signing, with experienced goalkeeper Lee Camp joining on a short term deal.
He played 163 times for Nottingham Forest and had spells with Derby, QPR and Birmingham.