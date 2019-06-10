National League AGM notes: Fixture release day, a relegated side gets a reprieve and Chesterfield guaranteed to appear live on BT Sport

Chesterfield are guaranteed to appear live on BT Sport at least once next season.

The Spireites and their fellow National League clubs were give an update on the broadcaster's plans, at Saturday's league AGM.

All clubs will perform live on TV at least once next season, while BT Sports will broadcast a highlights show on Saturday evenings.

The 2019/20 fixtures will be released at 1pm on 3rd July, with the first games taking place on 3rd August.

Clubs were informed that the final match in the regular league campaign will take place on 25th April.

And it was confirmed that, following Gateshead's demotion to the National League North, Aldershot - relegated last season - have been give a reprieve and will stay in the National League.