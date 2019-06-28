Millie Bright’s former Derbyshire junior football team has a message for the Lionesses defender

The former junior football team of Millie Bright has a special message for the Lionesses defender.

Killamarsh Dynamos gave Bright her first feel for football on the Rother Valley Football Pitches.

And, following England’s quarter final win over Norway last night at the Women’s World Cup, they had this message for Bright.

A Twitter post read: “Well done to the Lionesses on a great win. Especially to our former player Millie Bright. Good luck in the semi-finals.”

Bright, who hails from Killamarsh in Derbyshire, signed for Chelsea Women from Doncaster Belles in 2014.

She had previously been part of the Sheffield United Centre of Excellence and has worked her way through the England junior ranks.

Got a message for Millie? Email sport@derbyshiretimes.co.uk.