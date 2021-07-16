The 25-year-old left the Spireites by mutual consent before penning a one-year deal at Pools, who won promotion through the National League play-offs last season.

The central midfielder only signed for Town in January after leaving Salford City.

Smith, who came through the Sunderland academy, made just 11 appearances for Chesterfield as he found himself behind the likes of Curtis Weston and Manny Oyeleke for a starting spot.

His departure was not unexpected given his limited game time and because manager James Rowe has said there would be outgoings as he goes about reshaping his squad.

Hartlepool boss, Dave Challinor, said: “I am really pleased to get Martin in.

"He is someone we have spoken about for a number of years when assessing our midfield options.

"For someone who is still quite young, he has got plenty of experience, a local lad, knows the area well and you can tell he has really got that bit in between his teeth. He is willing to back himself and prove his place in the side.

“His quality on the ball is very good, he fits the profile we are looking for and sure he will be a good asset.”

