What is the best starting side for your club, or even around the league? What would be the best side of only English players, or players under or over the age of 30?

The combinations are as endless as your imagination. But what would the most expensive starting line-up across National League?

Here we bring you the answers, based on the valuations set by the transfermark.co.uk. This side is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation

1. Danny Rogers - £315,000 Danny Rogers, of Oldham Athletic, has plenty of experience having made a name for himself in Scotland with Falkirk and Kilmarnock. He has played 22 times in League Two. Photo: Pete Norton

2. Zaine Francis-Angol - £203,000 Oldham's Zaine Francis-Angol came through Tottenham Hotspur's young ranks before having four years in the SPL with Motherwell. He has EFL experience with Hartlepool United. Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Christian Maghoma - £270,000 Eastleigh's central defender Christian Maghoma also came through the youth ranks at Spurs. He has joined Eastleigh following a successful loan move from Gillingham. Photo: David Price

4. Scott Cuthbert - £225,000 Scott Cuthbert takes the remaining central defender spot. The veteran defender has joined Woking from Stevenage in the summer and has a wealth of EFL experience with Swindon Town, Leyton Orient and Luton Town. Photo: Jacques Feeney