Matlock Town sign former Barrow striker ahead of crucial South Shields clash

Jack Hindle, pictured in action for Barrow, has most recently been playing in Malaysia with Kelantan.

Hindle had three seasons with Barrow in the National League, scoring 13 goals in 70 appearances between 2018 and 2021, being the Bluebirds’ top scorer in 2018/19.

His spell at Holker Street got off to a great start as he struck twice on his debut in a 3-0 home victory against Havant & Waterlooville. Towards the end of his stay with Barrow, Hindle was loaned out to Gateshead and South Shields.

Following his release by Barrow in January 2021, he went abroad joining Malaysian club Kelantan.

Hindle who had first been with Radcliffe, 1874 Northwich and Colwyn Bay, was hoping to sign on the dotted line a month ago only to pick up an injury while training at St. George’s Park.

“I’m delighted that we’ve finally got Jack over the line and it will add to the competition for places in the forward positions,” said Matlock boss Paul Phillips.

“He trained well with the rest of the lads on Thursday and will hopefully be involved in some capacity on Saturday. He’s a good player who has scored goals in the National League and he’ll provide another option for us up top.”