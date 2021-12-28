Matlock Town beat Buxton to move top of Northern Premier League in front of bumper crowd

Ross Hannah levelled the scoring against 10 man Buxton before Matlock found a winner to replace their rivals at the top of the table.

Bradley Jackson put the visitors ahead on 28 minutes in front of a near capacity crowd of 2155.

But the match swung two minutes later when midfielder James Hurst was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of a minute.

Ross Hannah levelled on 62 minutes before Reece Kendall headed home a winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tentative start by both sides, Buxton had the first attempt on goal, Hurst's strike from 25 yards drifting high and wide on six minutes.

Buxton began to gain the upper hand as they made that pressure count when Jackson chipped home after Matlock failed to clear their lines.

But Hurst pressed self destruct - picked up a booking for dissent before a poor tackle on Liam King seconds later saw him red-carded.

Matlock took charge with Ioan Evans heading wide before Hannah had a goal ruled out for offside.

Jesurun Uchegbulam sliced over after the break before Callum Chippendale had a shot saved and Hannah fired over.

Hannah had another goal ruled out for offside, before the veteran striker finally bagged a legal goal to level the contest.

The Gladiators went close when Hannah flicked a header wide from a fine cross from Alex Byrne,

But Kendall showed him how to do it when he headed home from Byrne’s corner with 13 minutes to go.

MATLOCK TOWN: 1 Dan Wallis 2 Liam King (15 Ross Hannah 42) 3 Reece Kendall 4 Ioan Evans 5 Ryan Qualter 6 Mark Lees 7 Alex Byrne 8 Alex Wiles (14 Jamie Sharman 58) 9 Liam Hughes 10 Callum Chippendale 11 Jesurun Uchegbulam (16 Nathan Okome 81) Other subs: 12 Luke Daly 17 Jerome Greaves.

BUXTON: 1 Theo Richardson 2 Matt Curley 3 Nathan Fox (16 Ash Chambers 830 4 Ben Turner (12 Ben Middleton 43) 5 Josh Granite 6 James Hurst 7 Bradley Jackson (15 Dom Tear 64) 8 Chris Dawson 9 Jason Gilchrist 10 Tommy Elliott 11 Warren Clarke Other subs: 14 Ben Milnes 17 Akeem Hinds.

REFEREE: Ruebyn Ricardo (Leicester).

ATTENDANCE: 2,155.