Matlock Town assistant Luke Potter keen to see good habits during Gladiators’ pre-season

Luke Potter says times have changed for the modern day player as far as the pre season build up is concerned.

Matlock’s new assistant boss will be supervising training with the Gladiators convening for the first time this coming Tuesday with pre season games on the horizon ahead of the big kick off on Saturday 17 August.

“Players tend to return for the new season in good shape so the days of the cross country runs and pounding down streets have more or less gone” Potter explained.

“Fitness training does play a part but it’s more now on ball work and getting the team right as a unit for the new season. There’ll be a lot of new players so it’s also a case of everyone getting to know each other.”

Matlock start their pre season fixtures with two home games. Burton Albion visit the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday 13 July (3pm) ahead of the always popular meeting with Chesterfield on Tuesday 16 July (7.30 pm).

“We’ll have four or five sessions ahead of that first game. It’s a matter of getting through the sessions and putting something in the bank ahead of the new season.

“You need the pre season schedule, wins in pre season can obviously help but for me it’s a matter of getting into good habits which serve you well when the season gets under way when you’re playing Saturday/Tuesday for a number of weeks.”

Manager Steve Kittrick will have returned from holiday ahead of the opening session when some more business looks like being concluded on the playing front.

“We’re looking to get a few more players over the line in the next week or so when Steve’s back off holiday and we’ll also have some trialists with us at training who we’ll be looking to give some game time to “ Potter added.

Midfielder Michael Hollingsworth has joined Pickering Town while Chris Rawlinson, assistant to former boss Dave Frecklington, will be with Skegness Town in the NCEL Division One in the new season.

The 2019/20 season looks to be as competitive as ever with FC United of Manchester and Ashton United back in the NPL Premier Division after stints in the National League North. Both are expected to do well along with Warrington Town and South Shields who made it to the play-offs after narrowly losing out to title winners Farsley Celtic.

Gainsborough Trinity, managed by former Matlock favourites Liam King and Ross Hannah, look to have recruited well while Basford United, Buxton and Kittrick’s former club Scarborough Athletic should be in the mix at the top end of the table.

Hednesford Town have moved to the Southern League Central Division. Promoted to the top tier are Morpeth Town, Atherton Colleries and Radcliffe who replace North Ferriby United who were wound up in March, and Marine and Workington who will play in the NPL North West Division.