MATCHDAY LIVE: Chesterfield lead Wrexham in FA Cup showdown Picture Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD, Football, National League, Wrexham v Chesterfield, Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, UK, 15/10/19, K.O 7.45pm''Chesterfield players celebrate a Wrexham own goal giving their side the lead.''Howard Roe>07973739229 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Chesterfield today attempt to beat Wrexham for a second time in a week to reach the FA Cup first round proper. To follow the action on our live blog simply keep refreshing this page. Chesterfield FC midfielder Curtis Weston on his FA Cup final appearance against Manchester United for Millwall, Paul Scholes and the 'feelgood factor' after back-to-back wins