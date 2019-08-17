MATCHDAY LIVE: Barnet v Chesterfield

Picture John Hobson/AHPIX LTD, Football, National League, Chesterfield v Woking, Proact Stadium, Chesterfield, UK, 13/08/19, K.O 7.45pm''Chesterfields Hayden Hollis rises to head clear''Howard Roe>>>>>>>07973739229
Picture John Hobson/AHPIX LTD, Football, National League, Chesterfield v Woking, Proact Stadium, Chesterfield, UK, 13/08/19, K.O 7.45pm''Chesterfields Hayden Hollis rises to head clear''Howard Roe>>>>>>>07973739229

Chesterfield head to Barnet today still searching for their first National League win of the season.

Stay in touch with all the action here with our live rolling matchday blog - simply keep refreshing the page.