Nottingham Forest and Derby played out a 0-0 draw in a tense derby day.

The Rams had the better chances to win the game and were denied a winner just before half-time following two brilliant saves by Costel Pantilimon to David Nugent and Tom Lawrence.

The game ended in controversy when Tom Huddlestone was given his second booking with nine minutes to play.

Match photographer Mark Fear captured the drama as it unfolded.