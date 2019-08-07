Match gallery from Chesterfield's draw at Maidenhead United
A Josef Yarney goal 13 minutes from time earned Chesterfield a point from their trip to Maidenhead United.
The Spireites went behind just after the hour-mark when Remy Clerima put the hosts ahead at York Road. View the best of the action in this gallery.
Scott Boden controls the ball. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
Chesterfield's Will Evans leaps with Maidenhead's Jake Cassidy. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
Chesterfield's Jonathan Smith leaps with Maidenhead's Danny Whitehall. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
Chesterfield's Will Evans gets some running repairs after a blow to the face. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
