Chesterfield's Liam Mandeville sees his effort blocked by United's Alan Massey. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

Match gallery from Chesterfield's draw at Maidenhead United

A Josef Yarney goal 13 minutes from time earned Chesterfield a point from their trip to Maidenhead United.

The Spireites went behind just after the hour-mark when Remy Clerima put the hosts ahead at York Road. View the best of the action in this gallery.

Scott Boden controls the ball. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
Chesterfield's Will Evans leaps with Maidenhead's Jake Cassidy. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
Chesterfield's Jonathan Smith leaps with Maidenhead's Danny Whitehall. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
Chesterfield's Will Evans gets some running repairs after a blow to the face. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
